Collide

Featuring an A-list British cast with Anthony Hopkins, Ben Kingsley, Felicity Jones (Doctor Who, Rogue One) and Nicholas Hoult (the Beast in the X-Men movies), this raw, visceral, high velocity actioner is far more up to speed than the John Wick or Bourne franchise flicks. After escaping a shady past, Casey (Hoult) meets Juliette (Jones) working in a German bar. The two expatriates are soon devastated when it’s learned that Juliette needs a kidney transplant, so Casey resumes his old life of stealing cars and smuggling drugs for Geran (Kingsley), a Turkish underling who envies his boss, played by Hopkins. What could’ve just been an “in-over-yer-head” thriller becomes an arthouse action film after an extensive chase on the Autobahn turns into a comedy of errors as Casey puts it on the line for that one last score to save Juliette’s life. Shot and shelved three years ago, for some reason never explained Hoult is referred to as “Burt Reynolds” throughout the film, and Chilean coke is stuffed inside golf balls to avoid detection!! It’s grainy and quirky like a late ’70s heist movie should be!

[PG-13]