Ocean’s 8

Ocean’s 8 is the all-female reboot of the popular albeit highly predictable Ocean’s 11-13 movies starring Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon. Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is Danny Ocean’s estranged sister and she’s going to pull off the heist of the century at the star-studded Met Gala, but she must first assemble a crew, and they all have to be female for some reason: Lou (Cate Blanchett), Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), Daphne (Anne Hathaway), Nine Ball (Rihanna) (she’s horrible), Tammy (Sarah Paulson), Amita (Mindy Kaling), and Constance (Awkwafina). They don’t stretch their acting muscles much – they all play to their type, which isn’t very fun. And it takes forever to “assemble” this “crew,” almost the entire movie, so it makes for a slow/torturous view, as nothing fun/funny really happens, no big twist or reveal either, just standard/boilerplate/mediocre writing and direction from Gary Ross, a man (gasp!) (so much for that female empowerment). All this is is an all-female cast gimmick/Hollywood cash grab piggybacked on the #MeToo movement. Hey, it worked, the movie is making money (not as much as they expected to), but the reviews suck, even from the moviegoers (they must all be sexist). Get those Razzie awards ready, ’cause this movie deserves a lot of them, it’s that bad. Not that the Golden Raspberry Awards has the balls to nominate Ocean’s 8 – they’re way too political.

[PG-13]