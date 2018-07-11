The Cakemaker

Nothing to do with the Supreme Court ruling… or does it? The icing on the cake is that traveling businessman Oren Nachmias (Roy Miller) makes time while in Berlin to visit master pastry chef Thomas (Tim Kalkhof), with whom he’s been having an affair. When he returns to Israel for his kid’s birthday, Thomas waits for his call – which never comes. Upon learning that his lover has been killed in a car accident, Thomas relocates to Jerusalem, searching for Anat (Sarah Adler), Oren’s wife and small son. Taking work at her newly opened café, it’s not long before Thomas is filling orders for his cakes and cookies, but fearful that she may lose her Kosher license Anat grows suspicious of the German baker. Director Ofir Raul Graizer’s debut feature is an assured assessment of mutual love and grief by two who share so much.

[NR]