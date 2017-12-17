Wonder_Wheel

Wonder Wheel

Pulled between two men – Humpty the fisherman (Jim Belushi), the one she’s married to, and Mickey the lifeguard (Justin Timberlake) who she’s having an affair with – Ginny (Kate Winslet) is far from satisfied, facing her fortieth birthday with a pyromaniacal kid fascinated by the movies and the drudgery of waitressing at Coney Island. When Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s grown up daughter arrives looking to her estranged father for shelter since she’s on the run from her mobster husband, Ginny’s suppressed anger surfaces in this Woody Allen film set in the early 1950s. Oddly, though, I recognized the setup as a reflection (if not outright theft) of the Fritz Lang film Clash By Night where Barbara Stanwyck was cheating on her fisherman husband with a psychotic projectionist at the local theater until he notices Marilyn Monroe! It’s that romantic triangle – multiplied – that serves as the basis for Allen’s film, too.

[PG-13]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
DramaJustin TimberlakeKate WinsletWoody Allen

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Feist to Fans: Eat It!

Feist to Fans: Eat It!

News Leak
  • 18 Dec
  • 1
Larkin Poe

Larkin Poe

Feature Stories
  • 17 Dec
  • 0
Oneida Re-Commence to Tripping

Oneida Re-Commence to Tripping

News Leak
  • 17 Dec
  • 0
Wonder Wheel

Wonder Wheel

Movie Reviews
  • 17 Dec
  • 0
Ferdinand

Ferdinand

Movie Reviews
  • 17 Dec
  • 0
Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear

Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear

Record Reviews
  • 15 Dec
  • 0
Back to Top