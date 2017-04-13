7-Inch Series Boosts Planned Parenthood

A gaggle of pro-choice geniuses who unfortunately weren’t aborted (along with Elliott Smith who only chose to postpone it, but is somehow participating anyway) are ganging together to lend their immeasurable talents to a series of singles benefiting Planned Parenthood.

7-inches for Planned Parenthood will be released in digital batches over the course of the coming weeks, with the whole shebang eventually made available as a vinyl box set. Planned Parenthood will receive 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the 7-inch box set and streaming listens.

That’s all fine and dandy, and how the whole operation should work. What’s despicable is how they’re positioning it. In a press release, the “creative collective” (of course it’s a collective) behind the project states: “Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood (italics added). If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control and life-saving cancer treatments.”

That is simply bullshit. No one is trying to “shut down” Planned Parenthood, and there are plenty of other places that offer similar services. What they are doing is trying to ensure that citizens are not forced to financially prop up Planned Parenthood in any way via taxation, and ensure that the organization isn’t engaging in disgusting illegal activities like, y’know, selling baby parts. With all of its millions of vocal supporters that “Stand With PP,” there’s no way fathomable that Planned Parenthood will suddenly cease being able to provide all of those basic health services if its federal funding – a small percentage of its operating budget, as we’ve been assured countless times – dries up.

If that happens, then the proper response should be that Bon Iver, John Legend, Estelle, Janeane Garofalo, Pete Holmes, Mitski, Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Foo Fighters, Margaret Atwood, Bjork, Margaret Cho and every other participant in 7-inches for Planned Parenthood, along with their devoted fans, continue to donate a hefty portion of their income to keep Planned Parenthood rolling at peak capacity. Just be honest about it, OK? And for the love of Elliott Smith, keep abortion legal. We don’t need any of these imbeciles procreating any more than they already have.