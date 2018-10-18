Callas, Lee Ranaldo Cook Up Collaboration

Greek multi-media ensemble The Callas first collaborated with Lee Ranaldo on the soundtrack to their film The Great Eastern. Now they’ve cooked up a whole new album with him. It’s called Trouble and Desire, and it’ll be out Oct. 26 via Inner Ear and Dirty Water Records.

In addition to creative subversive art-rock and films, the Athens-based collective – initiated by brothers Lakis and Aris Ionas – stages art shows, publishes magazines and operates a studio that operates as one of the most active cultural spaces in Athens.

“We met a few years ago, and I’ve been drawn into their artistic world in Athens,” Ranaldo recounts. “I’m a fan of their visual art tapestries and their art studio/venue, and I’ve been having a great time making music with these like-minded travelers.”