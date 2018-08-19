Cat_Power_Eliot_Lee_Hazel

Cat Power Wanders Back Into the Frame

Cat Power’s new album Wanderer, her first in six years, will be released October 5 via Domino Recordings. Written and recorded in Miami and Los Angeles over the past several years, the album’s 11 tracks (including a collaboration with Lana Del Rey) were produced entirely by Chan Marshall.

It’s also her first album since she announced in 2015 that she’d given birth to a baby. Wanderer’s cover photograph shows a woman (presumably Marshall, although her face isn’t seen) holding an acoustic guitar in one hand, with a small child in front of her, only the top of whose head is seen. Mother and child?

Marshall will be touring this new Cat Power album extensively worldwide…unless she doesn’t. We’ve grown to accept that sometimes uncertainty is just the way things are with her. In any case, she’s scheduled a performance at Atlanta’s Center Stage Theater on Saturday, October 13th.

Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
AtlantaCat PowerGeorgiaLana Del ReySinger-Songwriter

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Adron

Adron

Feature Stories
  • 20 Aug
  • 0
Wolfhounds – Hands in the Till: The Complete John Peel Sessions

Wolfhounds – Hands in the Till: The Complete John Peel Sessions

Record Reviews
  • 19 Aug
  • 0
Cat Power Wanders Back Into the Frame

Cat Power Wanders Back Into the Frame

News Leak
  • 19 Aug
  • 0
Queen Fur Pilot Brushes Through Atlanta

Queen Fur Pilot Brushes Through Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 15 Aug
  • 0
Shining Sequel to Spook Atlanta

Shining Sequel to Spook Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 15 Aug
  • 0
Atlanta Gets Coins for Christmas

Atlanta Gets Coins for Christmas

Call Sheet
  • 14 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top