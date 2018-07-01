Cody Jinks’ Lifers Out July 22

Texas country troubadour and underground phenomenon Cody Jinks’ first album with Rounder Records, Lifers, is out July 22.

Momentum built by the former thrash metal musician’s string of self-released country albums culminated with the top-five performance of 2016’s I’m Not the Devil. With each release and tour, he’s grown his hoard of fans, lovingly called his “black sheep.”

Lifers should continue Jinks’ winning streak with its title track about the working class and the classic-styled drinking song “Must Be the Whiskey.” Like previous standout tracks, they both make full use of Jinks’ mighty baritone singing voice and his ability to write songs that capture the fears, failures, and triumphs of common folks.

On Aug. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, Jinks hosts Loud and Heavy Fest. The event celebrates his metal and traditional country roots with supporting acts from both worlds, including Whiskey Myers, Nikki Lane, Whitey Morgan, Corrosion of Conformity, and The Sword. Atlanta fans can catch him at the Tabernacle on Friday, Oct. 26.