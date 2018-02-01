David Byrne’s Coming to Your House

David Byrne’s new album, American Utopia (his first solo LP since 2004’s Grown Backwards), is scheduled for release on March 9th via Nonesuch Records. And if the advance single/video “Everybody’s Coming to My House” (written with frequent collaborator Brian Eno) is any indication, this one should be a keeper.

“These songs don’t describe an imaginary or possibly impossible place but rather attempt to depict the world we live in now,” Byrne says of the album. “Many of us, I suspect, are not satisfied with that world – the world we have made for ourselves. We look around and ask ourselves – well, does it have to be like this? Is there another way? These songs are about that looking and that asking.”

The album will be accompanied by a world tour of a choreographed concert that Byrne has called “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense.” He’s playing Shaky Knees, but if festivals give you the runs then he’s also stopping at the Ryman in Nashville on May 6th, the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville on May 8th, Charlotte on the 9th and Durham on the 10th.

Photo by Jody Rogac.