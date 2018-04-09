Eleanor_Friedberger

Eleanor Friedberger’s on the Rebound

It’s not entirely clear what or who she’s rebounding from (although her last outing, 2015’s New View did sound pretty lovelorn), but Rebound is the name of Eleanor Friedberger’s new one, due May 4th on Frenchkiss Records.

After three albums of churning, mostly guitar combo rock, Friedberger went the one-woman-band route this time with synths and programmed beats. The result is still unmistakably Eleanor, though, and actually tacks a tad closer to the terrain of her Fiery Furnaces output with brother Matthew.

Speaking of which, Friedberger designed the cover art herself, calling it an homage to Lizzy Mercier Descloux – which is exactly the kind of obscure reference you’d expect from a Fiery Furnace.

