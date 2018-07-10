Elvis_Costello

Elvis Costello Shows Nixed After Surgery

Our thoughts are with Elvis Costello, who announced on July 6th that he was cancelling the remaining dates of his European tour and taking a break following surgery to remove “a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy.” Concerts in Sweden, Norway, Austria, Croatia and the UK were among those affected.

The disheartening news was countered, however, with the announcement of a new album that’s been completed, with the backing of his band The Imposters, which should be released this October.

“Take very good care of your loved ones,” Costello advised his fans, “but Gentlemen, do talk to your friends – you’ll find you are not alone – seek your doctor’s advice if you are in doubt or when it is timely and act as swiftly as you may in these matters. It may save your life. Believe me, it is better than playing roulette.”

