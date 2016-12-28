Gellar Mourns Boy Mourns George

British pop singer George Michael, who rose to fame in the early ‘80s with Andrew Ridgeley in the duo Wham!, went to the great public restroom in the sky sometime on Christmas morning while at his home in Oxfordshire, England. While the cause of the 53-year-old’s death was sanitarily attributed by his manager to “heart failure” (yep, that’ll do it), reports that Michael had recently degenerated into heroin use made the scenario more plausible, given his ongoing predilection for hard partying.

What’s unclear is if Michael, whose late ‘90s public coming-out as homosexual surprised a grand total of absolutely no one, ever met a drug he didn’t overindulge in, including crack, pills and weed. He was arrested for driving while high in 2007, and plowed his car into a Hampstead storefront in 2010 after getting shitfaced at a Gay Pride parade, a fraction of his public infractions. A major health scare occurred in 2011 when he spent a month in a London hospital for pneumonia.

Fellow ‘80s-era British pop star Boy George called Michael’s death “devastating,” adding that “I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms.” Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) confused the two gay icons, and tweeted “Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 – #ripboygeorge I was truly one of your biggest fans.” She later corrected herself.