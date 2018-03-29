Original Mekons ’77 Lineup Reforms

In recent years The Mekons have seemingly morphed into a performance art piece as much as a working band – their last release, 2016’s Existentialism, was a live album of new material sold primarily alongside a 96-page paperback.

For their next project, the original 1977 Mekons lineup convened in a recording studio to commemorate its 40th anniversary. The result, an album titled It is Twice Blessed and credited to The Mekons 77, should be out any day – the band’s website promised vinyl by March although none has yet to materialize.

Only two of the original members – Jon Langford (returning to drums!) and Tom Greenhalgh – will be familiar to fans of the core juggernaut in place since the mid 1980s. The big downside? No Sally Timms. But advance track “Still Waiting,” powered by Mark White’s craggy vocals, sounds promising.

Amazingly, tickets remained available for their April 13th show at the 100 Club in London at last check, if you’re feeling ambitious.