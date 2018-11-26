Redd Kross to the Rescue with Rarities, Expanded Reissue

Merge Records is gifting us some choice Redd Kross artifacts on December 7, and that ain’t a bad thing at all.

First, there’s the expanded edition of their 1984 covers EP Teen Babes From Monsanto, now up to 12 songs with the versions of Kinks, Partridge Family, ABBA and other delights that were added to the original for a limited-edition tour CD they sold at 2016 and ’17 shows where they performed the EP start-to-finish. Second, there’s Hot Issue, which collects a dozen rare and previously unreleased cuts recorded between 1980 and 2007. Ay caramba!

Both albums will be available on CD, colored vinyl and regular ol’ black vinyl.