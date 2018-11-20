The Long Ryders Strap In for Another Trip

LA’s Long Ryders, who were playing rootsy Americana before it had a name, will release their first album of new material in over 30 years on February 15. Psychedelic Country Soul is the title, and a pretty apt description to boot – although despite the band’s Paisley Underground affiliations, its 1980s incarnation typically favored the country over the psych.

In the meantime, deluxe 3-CD reissues of two of the Ryders’ mid-80s nuggets, State of Our Nation and Two-Fisted Tales, arrive November 30 – just in time for stocking stuffing for the dude on your list with a stack of No Depression magazines in his closet.

The full classic lineup is back in the saddle for Psychedelic Country Soul and old pals The Bangles drop in to provide backing vocals. As a frequently published author, frontman Sid Griffin appreciates the value of a good storyline, and he’s got one here. Psychedelic Country Soul was recorded in the studio of noted Los Angeles cowpoke Dr. Dre.