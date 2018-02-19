Willie: Still Smokin’, Still Standing

While he’s been having some respiratory issues of late, and cancelled all of his shows through late February after aborting a San Diego concert after just one song on January 6th (the official word is he’s had a bout of the flu), Willie Nelson hasn’t slowed down on his songwriting or recording.

The follow-up to last year’s God’s Problem Child, Last Man Standing will be released on April 27th, two days before the outlaw country music icon’s 85th birthday. The album is comprised of 11 newly-penned songs by Nelson and collaborator/producer Buddy Cannon.

“Willie’s a jazz singer and jazz player,” notes Cannon of the pair’s writing and recording process. “He’s an improvisational musician. It’s different every time. Get a good take and go with it.”

As of now, Willie’s scheduled to return to the stage Feb. 27th in St. Augustine, Florida. But that could change…

Photo by David McClister.