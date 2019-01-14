Xiu Xiu Sends Us a Fruit Basket

Unbearably pretentious art-pop experimentalists Xiu Xiu have completed work on their latest album, Girl With Basket of Fruit, which Polyvinyl will send out into the world on Feb. 8.

Produced by Xiu Xiu’s Angela Seo and Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier, the album is said to be imbued with “agitation, tension, sorrow and anger,” which sounds about par for the course for them. In addition to Seo and founder Jamie Stewart, the current lineup includes Jordan Geiger (Minus Story, Hospital Ships) and committed defender against imaginary Nazis, Thor Harris.

Photo by Shomei Tomatsu.