Bill Anderson – Anderson

UGA graduate and former Decatur resident Bill Anderson teamed up with some talented young friends for his 72nd career album, Anderson. Released back in September, the 11-song collection features co-writes with frequent Anderson collaborator Jamey Johnson and one of Nashville’s best young talents, Erin Enderlin.

Johnson, Anderson’s co-writer for the George Strait mega-hit “Give It Away,” doubles as a duet partner on “Everybody Wants to Be Twenty-One.” It’s built on a longing for simpler times that also informs “Old Things New” and “Dixie Everywhere I Go.”

A better example of the old-time way, told in that familiar “Whisperin’ Bill” tone, is the country-gospel morality play “The Only Bible.” The co-write with former Little Texas member Tim Rushlow tells as rich a story as you’ll hear on any new country or Americana release.

Anderson also brought a little levity to the table with the Enderlin and Alex Kline co-write “Waffle House Christmas.” The restaurant chain, founded in Avondale Estates around the time Anderson finished high school, has used the charming new song as a way to get the former Po’ Folks pitch-man on the home-town team.

