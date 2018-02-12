Daryle Singletary Dies, Age 46

The unexpected death of Daryle Singletary, age 46, on February 12th left the country music world reeling.

Born March 10th, 1971 in Cairo, Georgia, the singer and guitarist found success after moving to Nashville in the early 1990s. He charted numerous top 40 singles during his heyday, including “Amen Kind of Love” and “Too Much Fun.”

As pop music infiltrated the charts to the detriment of Singletary and other traditionally-minded performers, he kept on recording genuine country albums. He had several shows lined up the week of his death and was a favorite at such home state venues as Bremen’s Mill Town Music Hall. His most recent full-length, 2017’s American Grandstand, was released last year. The album paired Singletary with bluegrass performer Rhonda Vincent, introducing him to a more roots-inclined audience.

Staying the course with his throwback country sound, even if it meant playing small towns and quaint venues, brought a sense of honor and authenticity to Singletary’s final years as a performer. Fittingly, his last public concert happened at a Lafayette, Louisiana night club and included his go-to Johnny Paycheck cover, “Old Violin.”

No official cause of death was announced on the day of Singletary’s passing. He is survived by his wife Holly and four children.