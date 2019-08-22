After We Collided Hits Atlanta

Cameras have begun rolling in metro Atlanta on After We Collided, the sequel to this year’s young adult romance After, which was also filmed here. Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin are returning as vacuous but Instagram-hot teen lovers Tessa (“good girl”) Young and Hardin (“bad boy”) Scott, respectively, joined by Dylan Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Shane Paul McGhie (What Men Want), Samuel Larsen (Glee), Dylan Arnold (Nashville), Charlie Weber (ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder), Louise Lombard (CSI), Candice King (The Vampire Diaries) and Karimah Westbrook (CW’s All American), some of whom are reprising roles from the first movie. Roger Kumble (Cruel Intentions) is directing the hollow teen sex-romance indulgence, based on the stories of writer/co-producer Anna Todd which originally took shape as panty-soaking Harry Styles fan fiction.