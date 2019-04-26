Bruce_Davison

Along Came the Devil Sequel Filming

A sequel to Atlanta-based filmmaking couple Jason and Heather DeVan’s low-budget 2018 indie horror movie Along Came the Devil has begun production in Flowery Branch. Directed by Jason, who co-wrote the script with his wife, Along Came the Devil 2 will star Bruce Davison (X-Men, pictured), Athens native Laura Wiggins (Shameless), Atlanta’s Mark Ashworth (the recently released Mine 9) and former Falcons cheerleader Tiffany Fallon. Plans are for the exorcism account to be released in selected theaters and on demand this fall.

