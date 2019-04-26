Buddy & Julie Miller Return After Ten Years

On June 21st, New West Records will release Breakdown on 20th Ave. South, the first collaborative album from husband and wife Buddy and Julie Miller since 2009.

The distance between albums was not planned. After releasing Written in Chalk in 2009, Julie was sidelined with health issues, while Buddy found himself increasingly in demand as producer and collaborator, working with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Patty Griffin, The War & Treaty and Solomon Burke to name a few, not to mention T Bone Burnett on the ABC TV series Nashville, for which Buddy is currently the Executive Music Producer.

“In my mind I thought I was always about to get back to work with Julie, but in reality I kept getting put off,” Buddy says. “I apologized a lot. I look back, and I realized I was neglectful. It was a mistake I wish I hadn’t made. What Julie and I create together is fulfilling to me in a way nothing else is, and I should have nurtured it more.” For her part, Julie admits that “it took me too long to communicate how I was feeling… I felt as if I was waiting for my turn. I know he feels guilty about it. I was ill, and I was depressed, and that complicated everything. Once he realized how I felt, he was incredibly gracious and he really focused on helping me craft what I wanted to create.”

Additionally, three 7” singles will be issued in the months leading up to the album’s release, two of which will feature exclusive B-sides.

Photo by Kate York.