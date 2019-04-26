Buddy_Julie_Miller_Kate_York

Buddy & Julie Miller Return After Ten Years

On June 21st, New West Records will release Breakdown on 20th Ave. South, the first collaborative album from husband and wife Buddy and Julie Miller since 2009.

The distance between albums was not planned. After releasing Written in Chalk in 2009, Julie was sidelined with health issues, while Buddy found himself increasingly in demand as producer and collaborator, working with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Patty Griffin, The War & Treaty and Solomon Burke to name a few, not to mention T Bone Burnett on the ABC TV series Nashville, for which Buddy is currently the Executive Music Producer.

“In my mind I thought I was always about to get back to work with Julie, but in reality I kept getting put off,” Buddy says. “I apologized a lot. I look back, and I realized I was neglectful. It was a mistake I wish I hadn’t made. What Julie and I create together is fulfilling to me in a way nothing else is, and I should have nurtured it more.” For her part, Julie admits that “it took me too long to communicate how I was feeling… I felt as if I was waiting for my turn. I know he feels guilty about it. I was ill, and I was depressed, and that complicated everything. Once he realized how I felt, he was incredibly gracious and he really focused on helping me craft what I wanted to create.”

Additionally, three 7” singles will be issued in the months leading up to the album’s release, two of which will feature exclusive B-sides.

Photo by Kate York.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
AmericanaBuddy MillerJulie MillerNashvilleNew West RecordsRootsSinger-Songwriter

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Along Came the Devil Sequel Filming

Along Came the Devil Sequel Filming

Call Sheet
  • 26 Apr
  • 0
Buddy & Julie Miller Return After Ten Years

Buddy & Julie Miller Return After Ten Years

News Leak
  • 26 Apr
  • 0
It’s Always Father-Daughter Day with The Brookses

It’s Always Father-Daughter Day with The Brookses

Support Our Troops
  • 25 Apr
  • 2
Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies

Movie Reviews
  • 25 Apr
  • 1
Little

Little

Movie Reviews
  • 25 Apr
  • 2
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Movie Reviews
  • 25 Apr
  • 1
Back to Top