April Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Luke Wilson, Amy Smart (Justified, Shameless), Neil Jackson (Make It or Break It, Sleepy Hollow), Hunter Sansone and Trae Romano have joined the cast of the upcoming DC Universe series Stargirl, which has been filming primarily in Dallas, Georgia, but has also lensed selected scenes in Bishop, Duluth and Marietta, among other area locations… DC’s Doom Patrol has wrapped principle photography on its first season… Yara Martinez (The Tick, Jane the Virgin), Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town), Chris Gann (The Haves and the Have Nots), David A. MacDonald (Doom Patrol), Cory Scott Allen and Samantha Katelyn have hopped aboard the FOX police drama pilot Deputy alongside lead Stephen Dorff. It’s been filming in the Atlanta area… The FOX TV dating show Love Story has been filming in the Atlanta area… Will Packer’s similar Ready to Love is also revving up to begin work on season two… Production on MacGyver’s third season wrapped in mid-March… Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House will get a second season, albeit with a different setting and name: The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on the Henry James gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw. No word yet on a filming location.

Kiana Madeira (Facebook Watch’s Sacred Lies), Olivia Welch (Modern Family) and Benjamin Flores, Jr. (Nickelodeon’s Game Changers) are in the cast of Fear Street – at least the first installment of the trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s books, currently being filmed in Atlanta under the direction of Leigh Janiak… Bad Boys for Life has wrapped production in Atlanta… The Glorias has wrapped production in Savannah.