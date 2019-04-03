April Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The historical drama Best of Enemies with Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell opens in theaters April 5… Actor Joseph Cross’ feature film directorial debut Summer Night, which filmed in the Atlanta area in the fall of 2017, will have its World Premiere at the Plaza Theatre Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. as part of the Atlanta Film Festival. Cross will attend, as will star Analeigh Tipton… Little, with Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin, opens April 12… What started out as Harry Styles fan fiction is now a feature film called After. Filmed last summer in Atlanta, it releases in selected theaters on April 12… Avengers: Endgame is certain to pack theaters upon its release on April 26.

The third season of IFC’s Brockmire premieres April 3 at 10 p.m. ET… The second season of BET’s anthology series Tales, which has added rapper Rick Ross to its cast, is expected to premiere on April 23… The sophomore season of Cobra Kai will premiere April 24 on YouTube Premium.