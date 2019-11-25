Dwayne_Johnson

Atlanta Gets Put on Red Notice

New metro Atlanta homeowner Dwayne Johnson, along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, are starring in the global action heist feature film Red Notice, which is lined up to begin production in Atlanta come mid-January. Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, Central Intelligence) wrote the script and will direct the big-budget thriller about a pursuit for the world’s most wanted art thief. Originally a Universal property, in July Netflix stepped in to distribute, committing itself to what it sees as a potential new franchise.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Dwayne JohnsonFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaGal GadotRyan Reynolds

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Atlanta Gets Put on Red Notice

Atlanta Gets Put on Red Notice

Call Sheet
  • 25 Nov
  • 0
Modern Vices – If Only

Modern Vices – If Only

Record Reviews
  • 25 Nov
  • 0
Quiet on the Set in Thomasville

Quiet on the Set in Thomasville

Call Sheet
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
Get Out! November 25 – December 1

Get Out! November 25 – December 1

Get Out!
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Movie Reviews
  • 23 Nov
  • 2
Knives Out

Knives Out

Movie Reviews
  • 23 Nov
  • 2
Back to Top