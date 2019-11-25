Atlanta Gets Put on Red Notice

New metro Atlanta homeowner Dwayne Johnson, along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, are starring in the global action heist feature film Red Notice, which is lined up to begin production in Atlanta come mid-January. Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, Central Intelligence) wrote the script and will direct the big-budget thriller about a pursuit for the world’s most wanted art thief. Originally a Universal property, in July Netflix stepped in to distribute, committing itself to what it sees as a potential new franchise.