Atlanta Subbing for Manhattan in DMZ

Rosario Dawson will be returning to Atlanta imminently to take the lead role in the HBO Max pilot DMZ. Based on Brian Wood’s comic book series published between 2005 and 2012 by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, the futuristic saga follows a medic searching for her lost son while trying to save lives and deal with violent fringe gangs in the midst of another American civil war in which a decimated Manhattan is a demilitarized zone cut off from the rest of the world. Ava DuVernay will be directing the pilot. Other cast members have yet to be announced. Dawson was most recently in Atlanta filming Zombieland: Double Tap last year.