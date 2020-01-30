Nic_Cage_Freakout

Nicolas Cage to Battle Demonic Animatronics

Atlanta, looks like we’re getting a Nicolas Cage freakout movie! The premise for Wally’s Wonderland concerns a janitor working the overnight shift at a condemned amusement park that becomes a living nightmare when all of the animatronic characters start coming to life and attacking him! Seriously, that’s the story! Oh, man… this sounds amazing. Kevin Lewis (The Drop, Malibu Spring Break) is directing his first feature since 2007, so you know it’s gonna be awesome. Filming is set to take place throughout February, and the only question we have is: which currently-dormant-for-the-off-season local amusement park are they gonna be using?

