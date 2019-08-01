Black_Women

August Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

The Oprah Winfrey Network’s new town hall-style series, Black Women Own the Conversation, will tape several one-hour episodes in Atlanta with host Carlos Watson from August 6 through August 9. Well of course they own the conversation, since black women are the only people allowed in the studio audience. Topics will include issues of beauty, love, motherhood, mind, body and soul. Not segregation?… Black Lightning has begun filming its third season in Atlanta… Doom Patrol has been renewed for a second season by DC Universe… The third season of YouTube Premium’s Cobra Kai will begin production in Atlanta in September.

While Clint Eastwood has been shooting his Richard Jewell feature film on location in Atlanta (including at Blind Willie’s and Johnny’s Hideaway), Spectrum’s series Manhunt: Lone Wolf – which is dramatizing the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bomber – is shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Interestingly, the first season of Manhunt, which focused on the search for the Unabomber, filmed in Georgia… The Banker, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, was doing some reshoots in Atlanta late last month.

