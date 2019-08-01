Peanut_Butter_Falcon

August Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The Peanut Butter Falcon, which filmed in Savannah, is scheduled to open in a few theaters on Aug. 9… The Mel Gibson sci-fi thriller Boss Level is currently scheduled to release in selected movie houses on Aug. 16… Liam Hemsworth’s violent crime saga Killerman, which filmed in Savannah, is supposedly opening in limited theaters on Aug. 30… In case you happen to see a superhero/horror film called Brightburn starring Elizabeth Banks on one of the streaming services or Redbox, it was filmed just south of Atlanta in the spring of 2018 under the name Brandenburg.

The second season of AMC’s Lodge 49 premieres Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. ET… With Marlon Wayans playing all six of the characters referred to in the title, the original comedy film Sextuplets premieres on Netflix on Aug. 16.

