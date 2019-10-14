BET+ Getting Two New Tyler Perry Shows

Two new Tyler Perry shows exclusive to BET’s recently launched subscription streaming service BET+ are in production at his Atlanta studios. Connected to his new BET drama series The Oval, which will premiere on Oct. 23, Ruthless will follow a team of FBI agents as they go undercover to investigate a cult. Not much is known yet about the premise of the other show, titled Bruh, but it’s possible that it’s connected to Sistas, another new Perry series that also premieres on BET on Oct. 23.