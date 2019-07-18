Ed_Quinn

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Begins First Term

The inaugural season of Tyler Perry’s new television series, The Oval, is in production now through the end of August at his studio complex in southwest Atlanta. Perry is writing, directing and executive producing the drama about a newly-elected US President named Hunter Franklin (played by dreamy hunk Ed Quinn, pictured, of 2 Broke Girls and One Day at a Time), First Lady Victoria Franklin (Kron Moore, from DC’s Stargirl, which has also been filming in Atlanta) and their two children, portrayed by Paige Hurd (Hawaii Five-0, Everybody Hates Chris) and Daniel Croix Henderson, as they transition into life at the White House. The series, Perry’s first under his new content arrangement with Viacom, will air on BET.

