Black Adam Strikes Down in Atlanta

After much COVID-related delay, the DC Comics adaptation Black Adam is finally set to begin filming in Atlanta in March. In the spinoff of 2019’s successful Shazam!, Dwayne Johnson stars as the titular villain/anti-hero who faces off against the Justice Society of America: Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Doctor Fate (casting as yet unannounced). Sarah Shahi (NBC’s Life, USA Network’s Fairly Legal) is also in the cast; speculation is that she’ll play Adrianna Tomaz, a former refugee/slave who falls in love with Adam and subsequently becomes a superpowered hero named Isis. Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) is directing what is sure to be a big box office hit, assuming people are back attending movies in theaters by the time it comes out.

Comic BookDC ComicsDwayne JohnsonFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

