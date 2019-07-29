Black Widow Crawls Into Georgia

Marvel’s stand-alone Black Widow film is shooting scenes in downtown Cartersville and Rome, Georgia this week. It’s unknown at this time whether other area locations – or Fayetteville’s Pinewood facility, where other Marvel films have been shot – will be used for this one, or which stars are involved in the Georgia shoots. This first installment in the MCU’s upcoming “Phase 4” slate of movies has already been shooting since May in Norway, Hungary (the story is reportedly set primarily in Budapest) and at Pinewood in London. Australia’s Cate Shortland (Somersault, Lore) is directing from a screenplay written by Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel co-writer) and Ned Benson. With a story supposedly taking place shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as the title character alongside Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour (Stranger Things), Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family) and O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale).