Sci-Fi Film Ghost Draft Approaching Atlanta

Chris Pratt is coming back to Georgia in September to film a sci-fi movie currently titled Ghost Draft. Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale) is co-starring in the adventure about a man drafted to fight in a future war and confront his own past. Chris McKay, the director of Lego Batman, is helming the Skydance project, which also looks to be doing some shoots in Iceland.