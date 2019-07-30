Chris_Pratt

Sci-Fi Film Ghost Draft Approaching Atlanta

Chris Pratt, who sent far-left lunatics into an absurd tizzy in mid-July by wearing a “Don’t Tread on Me” T-shirt, is about to send them into another blind rage (it’s so easy to do) when he comes back to the terrible state of Georgia in September to film a sci-fi movie currently titled Ghost Draft. Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) is co-starring in the adventure about a man drafted to fight in a future war and confront his own past. Chris McKay, the esteemed director of Lego Batman, is helming the Skydance project, which also looks to be doing some shoots in Iceland.

