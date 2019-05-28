Bruce Willis to Spend Long Night in Columbus

A new Bruce Willis action thriller, The Long Night, will begin production on June 3 in Columbus, Georgia. Matt Eskandari (12 Feet Deep, Game of Assassins) will direct the feature about two criminals who break into a doctor’s home demanding medical attention after one of them is shot. The doc, meanwhile, can’t let on that he lacks the know-how to undertake the procedure, as protecting his family is foremost on his mind. Australian actress Nicky Whelan (The Wedding Ringer) will star opposite Willis. This marks the 16th time Willis has teamed up with producers Randall Emmett and George Furla, the others including 16 Blocks (2006), Vice (2015) and Acts of Violence (2018).