Dolly Parton inside the HP Video studio for Dollywood’s new 2013 show A Christmas Carol. Photo by Steven Bridges www.stevenbridges.com

Dolly Parton Christmas Musical Films in Atlanta

The holiday-themed singin’/dancin’ musical Christmas on the Square is expected to film in Atlanta for two weeks in June. Directed by choreographer Debbie Allen, written and produced by Maria Schlatter and starring Dolly Parton (who also wrote all the music), the 90-minute Netflix feature special is about the residents of a small town trying to prevent a corporate takeover of the land on which it sits. Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) and Christine Baranski (Big Bang Theory, A Bad Moms Christmas) are also in the cast. Auditions for local dancing talent took place in late March at Spelman College.

