Central Georgia Bears Fruits of the Heart

Atlanta filmmaker Damon “Coke” Daniels (UMC’s His, Hers and the Truth) has been overseeing production of his next indie feature in the central Georgia town of Dublin. Fruits of the Heart is also written by Daniels (a onetime member of the short-lived ‘90s rap trio Mad Kap), and stars Wendy Raquel Robinson (The Game, pictured), Clifton Powell (Black Lightning, Saints & Sinners), Dorien Wilson (Bounce TV’s In the Cut), Cocoa Brown (Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse) and rapper Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland (VH1’s CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story) in a story about a woman and her daughter.