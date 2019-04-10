Chaos Walking Undergoing Reshoots in Atlanta

While the majority of principal photography took place in Quebec during the summer of 2017, Lionsgate’s upcoming sci-fi movie Chaos Walking will undergo three weeks of reshoots in Atlanta from April 17 through May 6. It’s the first of a planned trilogy of films based on Patrick Ness’ Chaos Walking trio of young adult novels, this one in particular adapted from the first book in the series, The Knife of Never Letting Go. The futuristic/dystopian tale concerns a rural settlement on an alien planet where supposedly all the women and most of the men were killed by a germ unleashed by the planet’s native inhabitants; as a side effect of the virus, the remaining men can hear the thoughts of their fellow colonists and of animals, which must be pretty freaky. In the midst of all this noise, a teenaged boy discovers a silent girl who’s crash-landed on the planet. Tom Holland (Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man), Daisy Ridley (Rey in Disney’s current Star Wars trilogy), Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale, The Hunt), Nick Jonas (the Jonas Brothers), David Oyelowo (Selma), Kurt Sutter (The Shield, Sons of Anarchy), Demián Bichir (Weeds) and Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale) are among the stars. Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, American Made) is directing from a screenplay written in part by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and Jamie Linden (We Are Marshall).