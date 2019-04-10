Emma_Roberts

Emma Roberts Makes a Holidate in Atlanta

Emma Roberts (Nerve, American Horror Story) will star in the Netflix romantic comedy Holidate, which is expected to film in Atlanta in May. John Whitesell (Big Momma’s House 2, Malibu’s Most Wanted) is directing the lighthearted tale, written by Tiffany Paulsen (Adventures in Babysitting), of two perpetually single strangers who hate the pressures of holiday dating and make an arrangement to be each other’s designated date for a whole year’s worth of holidays. Whatcha wanna bet they end up falling in love? McG’s Wonderland Productions is behind the whole thing.

