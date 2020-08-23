Christian Drama Southern Gospel Shoots in September

The Christian drama feature film Southern Gospel is expected to begin production in early September, lasting through the end of the month in Atlanta, Conyers and Covington. Writer and first-time director Jeffrey A. Smith (pictured) is a onetime Christian music recording artist, songwriter and producer who is currently the Senior Pastor at City of Life Church in Kissimmee, Florida. No cast known yet for the saga of a rock star whose life comes crashing down, prompting him to attempt to realize his childhood ambition of becoming a preacher.