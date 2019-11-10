Daylong Brothers Wraps Three-Week Georgia Shoot

Independent movie The Daylong Brothers, a “Southern Gothic musical” from Georgia filmmaker Brandon McCormick, has wrapped principal photography after three weeks of shooting in the state’s rural backwoods. Brendan Bradley (a bunch of Staples commercials, most recently in a few eps of The Haves and the Have Nots), Nican Robinson, Jordon Bolden, Brad Carter (Sons of Anarchy, True Detective), Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary, Fargo) and Andie MacDowell’s singin’/actin’ daughter Rainey Qualley are starring in the tale of three brothers seeking revenge on their father who sold their souls to the devil before they were born. McCormick wrote the story with Nicholas Kirk, who also wrote the movie’s songs.