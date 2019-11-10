Cameras Rolling on Front Row Killer

Crazy Legs Productions, the Atlanta-based production company behind Adult Swim’s Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell and several of those Investigation Discovery murder mystery reenactment programs like Swamp Murders and Your Worst Nightmare, is venturing into the independent feature film world with Front Row Killer, a female-led thriller about friendship, fandom and dangerous obsession. Brooke Butler (pictured), Teressa Liane (The Vampire Diaries), Ryan Cooper (One Life to Live, MTV’s Eye Candy), Deena Dill (Cougar #1 in Dirty Grandpa), Gary Weeks (Greenleaf, The Haves and the Have Nots) and Kadianne Whyte (Greenleaf) are among the cast members. Director Marguerite Henry is making her feature film debut with the project, currently in production locally.