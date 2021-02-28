BEN-HUR

De Niro Thriller Shoots Scenes in South Georgia

A handful of scenes for the upcoming film Wash Me in the River were shot in Waycross and Douglas, Georgia during February. Jack Huston (Ben-Hur, Boardwalk Empire, pictured), Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) and rapper Quavo (of Migos, making his feature film debut) star in the movie, but of those only Huston and Fitzgerald participated in the South Georgia shoots; the bulk of the production took place in Puerto Rico. The dramatic thriller about a recovering opioid addict who embarks on a vengeful killing spree against the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiancé’s death, while a detective and the local sheriff race against the clock to stop him before the whole town turns into a bloodbath is being directed and co-produced by Randall Emmett.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in GeorgiaJohn MalkovichMigosRobert De Niro

