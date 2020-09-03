Dear Evan Hansen Addressed to Atlanta

Universal’s feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical production Dear Evan Hansen will shoot in the Atlanta area from mid-September through mid-November. Though now 26, Ben Platt (pictured) will reprise the title role of high school student Hansen, for which he’s received acclaim and numerous stage awards since 2015. Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Kaitlyn Dever (Justified, Last Man Standing), Colton Ryan (Homeland), Danny Pino (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Nik Dodani (Netflix’s Atypical, the Murphy Brown reboot) will also star in the drama about a kid that’s always felt invisible who is given a chance to become someone else after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son’s suicide note. Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) will direct, with some filming to also take place in L.A.