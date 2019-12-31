Lodge49

January Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

After being cancelled by AMC after two seasons, and failing to generate interest from other networks, creator Jim Gavin has announced the end of his Georgia-filmed series Lodge 49… The anthology series Creepshow has been renewed for a second season by AMC Shudder; no word yet on whether production will return to Atlanta… OWN’s Greenleaf has been renewed for a fifth season… Several Georgia-shot movies are premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this month, including The Glorias and Blast Beat.

