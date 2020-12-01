December Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Work on season ten of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and the second seasons of Assisted Living and Young Dylan has been recently completed or is underway. Perry is also shooting a new series for BET+ called All the Queen’s Men… While much of the forthcoming NBC series Young Rock, based on the life of actor/wrestler Dwayne Johnson, is being filmed in Queensland, Australia, selected scenes are also being shot in Atlanta… MacGyver’s fourth season was cut from 19 down to 13 episodes due to production shutting down in the spring. The fifth season of the CBS reboot of the ‘80s action series started production in Atlanta in mid-November… HBO Max has greenlit a full season (well, four episodes) of Ava DuVernay and Robert Patino’s futuristic limited series DMZ, starring Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt. The pilot was shot in Atlanta; no word yet on whether the rest of the series will film here… A second season of Marvel’s Loki has already been confirmed for Disney+, but production isn’t expected to begin until January of 2022.