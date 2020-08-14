Alicia_Leigh_Willis

Double Kidnapped Escapes Georgia Unscathed

Soap opera regulars Alicia Leigh Wills (General Hospital, pictured) and Ashley Jones (The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless) are starring in the TV movie Double Kidnapped, which wrapped production July 30th after shooting throughout the second half of July in Peachtree City, Eatonton and Kennesaw. Robert Pralgo (The Haves and the Have Nots, The Vampire Diaries), Emily Skinner (Disney Channel’s Andi Mack) and Sam Ashby (Sweet Magnolias) also star in the thriller, directed and co-produced by Michael Feifer (a bunch of cheapo Lifetime TV movies you’ve never heard of). No information yet on what network is expected to air this one.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

Double Kidnapped Escapes Georgia Unscathed

Double Kidnapped Escapes Georgia Unscathed

Call Sheet
  • 14 Aug
  • 0
The Inheritance Wraps in Columbus

The Inheritance Wraps in Columbus

Call Sheet
  • 14 Aug
  • 0
Pretenders – Hate for Sale

Pretenders – Hate for Sale

Record Reviews
  • 13 Aug
  • 2
Cut Copy

Cut Copy

Feature Stories
  • 11 Aug
  • 0
Box Set Shines Light on Richard and Linda Thompson

Box Set Shines Light on Richard and Linda Thompson

News Leak
  • 11 Aug
  • 0
Remain In Love

Remain In Love

Book Reviews
  • 9 Aug
  • 2
Back to Top