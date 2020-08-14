Double Kidnapped Escapes Georgia Unscathed

Soap opera regulars Alicia Leigh Wills (General Hospital, pictured) and Ashley Jones (The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless) are starring in the TV movie Double Kidnapped, which wrapped production July 30th after shooting throughout the second half of July in Peachtree City, Eatonton and Kennesaw. Robert Pralgo (The Haves and the Have Nots, The Vampire Diaries), Emily Skinner (Disney Channel’s Andi Mack) and Sam Ashby (Sweet Magnolias) also star in the thriller, directed and co-produced by Michael Feifer (a bunch of cheapo Lifetime TV movies you’ve never heard of). No information yet on what network is expected to air this one.