Judd_Nelson

Electric Jesus Arises in Columbus

The low budget independent feature film Electric Jesus is about to start rolling in Columbus, Georgia. Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club, pictured) and Brian Baumgartner (The Office) are the biggest names starring in the coming-of-age rock ‘n’ roll comedy movie about a young Christian hair metal band touring the South in 1986, alongside newcomers Andrew Eakle, Caleb Hoffman, Shannon Hutchinson, Wyatt Lenhart, Gunner Willis and Columbus native Will Oliver. Despite sharing a surname, writer and director Chris White is reportedly unrelated to Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White, who is an executive producer.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

After We Collided Hits Atlanta

After We Collided Hits Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 22 Aug
  • 0
Sistas Are Doin’ It for Tyler Perry

Sistas Are Doin’ It for Tyler Perry

Call Sheet
  • 22 Aug
  • 0
Electric Jesus Arises in Columbus

Electric Jesus Arises in Columbus

Call Sheet
  • 22 Aug
  • 0
Nocturnal Blonde: Dark vs. Light

Nocturnal Blonde: Dark vs. Light

Support Our Troops
  • 21 Aug
  • 2
Ready or Not

Ready or Not

Movie Reviews
  • 21 Aug
  • 0
Bleached – Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?

Bleached – Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?

Record Reviews
  • 19 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top