Electric Jesus Arises in Columbus

The low budget independent feature film Electric Jesus is about to start rolling in Columbus, Georgia. Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club, pictured) and Brian Baumgartner (The Office) are the biggest names starring in the coming-of-age rock ‘n’ roll comedy movie about a young Christian hair metal band touring the South in 1986, alongside newcomers Andrew Eakle, Caleb Hoffman, Shannon Hutchinson, Wyatt Lenhart, Gunner Willis and Columbus native Will Oliver. Despite sharing a surname, writer and director Chris White is reportedly unrelated to Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White, who is an executive producer.