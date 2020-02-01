February Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Noah Mills (NBC’s The Enemy Within, pictured), Desmond Chiam (ABC’s Reef Break) and Miki Ishikawa (AMC’s The Terror) are among the recent additions to the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, currently filming in the Atlanta area… Netflix has renewed its superhero drama Raising Dion for a second season of eight hour-long episodes… CW’s supernatural drama Legacies has been renewed for a third season… The network has also renewed Black Lightning for a fourth season… With creator Damon Lindelof bowing out of Watchmen after its nine-episode run on HBO, word is that it’s unlikely to return for a second season.