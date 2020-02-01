February Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Partially shot in Atlanta, Impractical Jokers: The Movie has been given a Feb. 21 release date… Atlanta-based writer, producer and director Eddie Mensore’s Mine 9, which premiered at the Plaza Theater last April, is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and selected video-on-demand outlets.

Set and primarily filmed in Portland, but with several scenes done in metro Atlanta, the comedy/fantasy family movie Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service Feb. 7… Season four of Macgyver premieres Feb 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS… Another metro Atlanta-shot TV movie cranked out in short order by Swirl Films, Steppin’ Back to Love will premiere Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on TV One. Directed late last year by Roger Bobb, the movie stars Darrin Henson (Showtime’s Soul Food), Monique Coleman (High School Musical 1, 2 and 3), Erica Pinkett (All Eyez on Me) and Mykel Shannon Jenkins (UMC’s The Rich & the Ruthless) in a story about a couple who reignite the spark in their marriage through their shared passion for step-dancing… The tense, true-life drama movie You Can’t Take My Daughter, starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Kirstie Alley, premieres on Lifetime on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.